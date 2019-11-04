HEALTH: Pertussis reported in West Seattle; here’s what you need to know

We have two reports of pertussis (whooping cough) in West Seattle. They could be the same case – we have no way so far to check, without hearing directly from someone involved.

First word came in this WSB Community Forums post, saying that “a vaccinated student at Madison Middle School just tested positive for pertussis. The parent was hyper-alert and had the test done when a ‘normal’ mild cold abruptly turned into a barking cough just four days after onset of symptoms.”

Then we learned that Fauntleroy Church was circulating a notice that a child who attended the Fauntleroy Fall Festival a week ago (on October 27th) has been diagnosed: “This child was contagious at the time, though the family did not suspect pertussis at the time. The family was at the bus stops, in the Fauntleroy Church/YMCA parking lot, and in several areas of the church building, including the sanctuary during the Endolyne Children’s Choir performance.” Here’s the full notice:

We contacted Seattle-King County Public Health, where spokesperson Hilary Karasz tells WSB, “We’ve had fewer cases in 2019 than in 2018 but yes, it remains a public health concern.” The newest stats:

-In September 2019 we had 5 cases of pertussis reported to us; in September 2018 we had 11 cases. -Year to date (2019) we have had 33 cases reported; for the same time frame in 2018 we had 93 cases.

Karasz adds, “Infants are at biggest risk for severe illness or death from pertussis.” Here’s a fact sheet about the disease. If you have concerns about possible exposure, please contact your doctor.