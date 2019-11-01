Free Waterfront Shuttle extended through year’s end

If you use the Free Waterfront Shuttle downtown – maybe to get to/from the Water Taxi – it was scheduled to end as of today, but has been extended through year’s end. The shuttle had been run with Viaduct-related funding, and that ran out. At the last minute, its operator MTRWestern decided to keep it going for the rest of the year, so it will “resume operations on a reduced winter schedule,” according to today’s announcement. The shuttle is managed by Commute Seattle and the Downtown Seattle Association. In the current City Council budget-vetting process, Councilmember Abel Pacheco has proposed funding it – or something similar – next year by reallocating $1 million.

