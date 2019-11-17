DELRIDGE: New equipment for Cottage Grove Playground; community meeting December 2

Thanks to Doug for the tip! Another West Seattle playground has improvements on the way. New equipment is planned for Cottage Grove Park Playground at 5206 26th SW, as part of the 2018 Your Voice, Your Choice! process, “to make the play area more usable for young children.” Seattle Parks is having a community meeting at 6:30 pm Monday, December 2nd, for input on the new equipment. All are welcome at the meeting, which will be in Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW) – see the full flyer here (PDF).