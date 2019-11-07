7 for the rest of your West Seattle Monday!

(Fall colors that fell. Photo by Robin Sinner, shared via WSB Flickr group. And don’t forget this!)

The first full week of November has begun! Here are some highlights:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE SPEAKER SERIES: Noon at Brockey Center on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus – “Timothy Jacob Wise is an American anti-racism activist and writer. Since 1995, he has given speeches at over 600 college campuses across the U.S. He has trained teachers, corporate employees, non-profit organizations, and law enforcement officers in methods for addressing and dismantling racism in their institutions.” 50-minute talk followed by half an hour of Q&A. Community members welcome as well as SSC students and staff. (6000 16th SW)

HAM JAM: New and experienced operators are all welcome at this monthly West Seattle Amateur Radio Club-led gathering at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, 6-7 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

OPEN HOUSE @ A CHILD BECOMES PRESCHOOL: Looking for preschool? 6:30-8 pm tonight, visit A Child Becomes (WSB sponsor) in North Admiral. Bring your child(ren) and your questions! (4320 SW Hill)

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Your Monday night options in West Seattle:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Oregon), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

WEST SEATTLE QUILTERS: Twice-monthly meeting at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. 7 pm. All welcome. (4217 SW Oregon)

