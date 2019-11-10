10 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to Sunday. Go, Sounders! Here’s what else is up:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: See what’s fresh at this week’s market, 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

BUY YOUR BREAKFAST TICKETS: While you’re at the Farmers’ Market, visit the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle< booth at the south end, and buy advance discount tickets for their December 7th pancake breakfast, a holiday tradition. WSB is among the community co-sponsors. (California/Alaska)

MEET OUR MAKERS: That’s the theme for the holiday market you’ll find inside Alair today, 10 am-4 pm, with some of their best-selling local makers on site, as shown here. (3270 California SW)

THE NOT-ITS: This way-fun group performs the second concert in the Kindiependent series at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 10:30 am. Tickets here. (9131 California SW)

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART & HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW: 11 am-2 pm, your last chance to catch this year’s show, with 18 local artists participating. Don’t miss the milliners!

In the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church. (9140 California SW)

JUNCTION HOLIDAY PREVIEW: As noted here, this shopping event continues today. Spend $20 or more, get an ornament! Participants are listed here. (Multiple merchants)

NEW GIRL SCOUT TROOP: 4th graders and their families interested in formation of a new troop are invited to this meeting, 4-5 pm at Alki UCC. (6115 SW Hinds)

BENEFIT COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT: Hear the music of award-winning balafon artist Naby Camara, bid on cool silent-auction items, all while helping raise money to build a dormitory that will help girls stay in school in Tanzania. 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), as previewed here. $20 at the door. (5612 California SW)

STEVE RYALS: Live at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 6-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

NEIL YOUNG TRIBUTE: Rubies in the Dust at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)