Ready yet? Almost your time to shine at Southwest Artist Showcase

More than two dozen people participated in last year’s Artist Showcase at Southwest Library. This year’s showcase starts this weekend, and you’re invited to drop off your work starting Thursday – no judging no application process – so here’s the call for participants one more time:

It’s time for the Southwest Library‘s 28th annual Artist Showcase. Artists may submit up to three unique works of art for this non-juried exhibition to celebrate West Seattle’s creative talent.

Entries may be submitted at the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) from Thursday, October 3rd through Saturday, October 5th. Be sure to stop by the artists’ reception at 2 pm Sunday, October 6th to meet the artists and view all the fabulous work! Art will be on display at the library through the month of October.

The library will also be hosting two art programs to celebrate: a drop-in Family Art Day on Saturday 10/5 at 2 pm and Fill the Frame, a painting-exploration class for teens and adults on Sunday, 10/27.