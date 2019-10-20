West Seattle, Washington

20 Sunday

49℉

About the emergency response in Delridge Home Depot lot

October 20, 2019 1:02 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Thanks for the tip. We just checked out a big but short-lived emergency response on the northeast end of the Home Depot lot, which is also immediately north of the Southwest Precinct. Police told us there was a report of someone injured in a fight – possibly with a weapon, which is why SFD’s call was designated “Scenes of Violence/Aid” – but the purported victim declined treatment and the response was downsized quickly, wrapping up just as we arrived.

Share This

No Replies to "About the emergency response in Delridge Home Depot lot"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.