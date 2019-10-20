About the emergency response in Delridge Home Depot lot

Thanks for the tip. We just checked out a big but short-lived emergency response on the northeast end of the Home Depot lot, which is also immediately north of the Southwest Precinct. Police told us there was a report of someone injured in a fight – possibly with a weapon, which is why SFD’s call was designated “Scenes of Violence/Aid” – but the purported victim declined treatment and the response was downsized quickly, wrapping up just as we arrived.