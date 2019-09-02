WEST SEATTLE LABOR DAY 2019: What you need to know

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin)
No traffic report this morning (check cameras here) because of the holiday – but we do have transit/transportation info to start the holiday highlight list:
METRO: Buses are on Sunday schedules.
WATER TAXI: West Seattle service DOES run today, but Vashon does not.
WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth is on the Sunday schedule.
SOUND TRANSIT: The 560 Express bus is on a Sunday schedule.
STREET PARKING: In areas with city pay stations/metering, today is a “free parking day.”
Here’s open/closed/etc. info for the holiday:
SEATTLE PARKS CLOSURES: See the what’s-closed/what’s-not list by going here.
SPRAYPARK & WADING POOL: Last day of the season for Highland Park spraypark, 11 am-8 pm (1100 SW Cloverdale), and for the Lincoln Park wading pool, same hours (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)
SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARIES … are closed.
REGULAR SOLID WASTE PICKUP? If you are a Monday customer, yes.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE: Holiday.
Events scheduled today include:
SEATTLE LABOR RIDE/POKER RUN: For the fifth consecutive Labor Day, motorcycle/scooter riders are invited to join City Councilmember Lisa Herbold on this ride and “poker run” celebrating the history of the labor movement. $20 entry fee benefits the Labor Archives of Washington. The ride starts at Chelan Café in West Seattle at 10 am, with registration starting at 9:30 am. All riders welcome, any size motorcycle or scooter. (3527 Chelan SW)
FRANKIE & JO’S FUNDRAISING FINALE: It’s the last day of Frankie & Jo’s vegan ice cream “pop-up” on Alki and they’re saying farewell by donating proceeds to the Duwamish Tribe. Noon-11 pm. (2758 Alki SW)
FREE BURGERS: Also now a Labor Day tradition, Li’l Woody’s in White Center is offering free burgers 2-5 pm today. (16th SW/SW 98th)
‘2 DEGREES’ PRESENTATION: See a short presentation about this environmentalism-themed play that opens in West Seattle soon. The presentation is at at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) at 6 pm. (5612 California SW)
Have a great Labor Day! If there’s breaking news, best way to tip us is text/voice at 206-293-6302, 24/7 – thank you!
