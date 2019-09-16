CONGRATULATIONS! Alki Homestead/Fir Lodge wins Historic Seattle award

(WSB photo from May)

10 years ago – months after the fire that ravaged its interior – the Alki Homestead/Fir Lodge (2717 61st SW) appeared on an “endangered properties” list. But now it’s been rescued, restored, and reopened, and it’s won an award. Kathy Blackwell, president of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society board, reports Historic Seattle will be honoring the landmark at its Preservation Celebration this Thursday. It’s the winner of the Beth Chave Community Investment Award. One of its owners, Matt Schilling, will be there to accept the award; he and his father Dennis Schilling led the work to restore it after buying the historic log structure four and a half years ago.

(Photo courtesy SWSHS)

SWSHS nominated the project for the award; see the nomination here. As you probably know, the refurbished and reopened Homestead has been home to the restaurant Il Nido since May.