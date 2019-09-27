AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Upcoming intersection closure, and other updates

SDOT‘s weekly “what’s next” report on the Avalon/35th project arrived this evening. Biggest item on the list: The second of three planned 35th/Avalon intersection closures, scheduled to start next Friday (October 4th), but that’s not all:

Crews have officially completed the asphalt paving on SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to 35th Ave SW (Zones A-C). Thank you for your patience as we completed this work!

We will complete temporary striping in the next few weeks, and return in spring 2020 to install the final striping.

35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way Intersection Closures:

Next weekend, we will be conducting our second weekend closure of the 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way intersection. We need to close the intersection to rebuild it. During the closure, please expect:

The intersection to be closed from Friday, October 4 at 9 AM to Monday, October 7 to 6 AM

This intersection closure is weather dependent and subject to change. If the weather is rainier than anticipated, we will plan to complete this work the next weekend, Friday, October 11 to Monday October 14.

We will coordinate with King County Metro on bus stops and routes. Check Metro Rider Alerts for the most up-to-date information.

*No-parking signs on 37th Ave SW and 38th Ave SW to accommodate metro buses and detour traffic

*This work may take up to 1 additional weekend to complete

*Please follow posted detour routes

The 35th Ave SW and Avalon Way SW intersection must be rebuilt to extend the useful life of the pavement. The project will also make utility upgrades and improvements for people walking, bicycling, driving, and riding the bus. Closing the intersection is necessary for the safety of the traveling public and it will allow us to complete this work as quickly and safely as possible.

Zone C and Zone D (SW Avalon Way from Fauntleroy Way SW to just east of 35th Ave SW)

Crews are excavating and completing concrete paving on the south side of SW Avalon Way in part of Zone C Zone D. Please note:

Crews will continue pouring concrete on SW Avalon Way east of 35th Ave SW

Crews will begin breaking up the existing pavement west of 35th Ave SW as soon as Friday, September 27

There will be temporary, intermittent driveway impacts west of 35th Ave SW as crews complete this work. We will give you advanced notice as soon as we have solidified dates about when this work will happen

Zone E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St)

*This week crews have been demolishing the center lane on SW Avalon Way

*Crews plan to pour the pavement for the center lane as soon as Monday, September 30

*Once work is completed in the center lane, crews will conduct work on the east side of 35th Ave SW

High Friction Surface Treatments

Crews will be completing friction surface treatments on SW Genesee St. Work is expected to

take place as soon as Tuesday, October 1 from 9 AM to 3 PM but is weather dependent and

subject to change.

Crews will be working on the south side SW Genesee St from SW Avalon Way to 30th Ave SW. One lane of traffic will be maintained, with flaggers present to direct traffic in each direction.