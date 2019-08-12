What not to do if your debit card gets stuck in an ATM

We took that photo Sunday afternoon after multiple tips that the BECU ATM in Morgan Junction was out of service and damaged, as well as smeared with what looked like blood. We followed up with Seattle Police today to see if it was a theft attempt, or vandalism, or … Here’s what the police report says:

A 911 call Sunday morning brought officers to the freestanding outdoor ATM, where they found a man who said his card got stuck in the machine, so first he called the BECU phone number on the machine’s side, but didn’t reach anyone. Then, the police report says, he tried “to remove the card from the machine using a pair of pliers, but ended up accidentally breaking the card reader and cutting his finger in the process.” He told the officers that he called 911 himself because he “had no intention of causing property damage to the machine.” They offered to summon medical help for his finger injury, but he declined.

P.S. Police then tried to contact BECU to let them know about the damaged machine but, the report says, they couldn’t reach anyone either.