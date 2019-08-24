WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle, headed south

Jeff Hogan from Killer Whale Tales just texted to say orcas are in view off Alki, headed south. We also have another texted report of a sighting from Me-Kwa-Mooks. Let us know if you see them!
West Seattle, Washington
We saw them too from Beach Dr SW, traveling south in front of Vashon.
