WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle, headed south

August 24, 2019 5:00 pm
Jeff Hogan from Killer Whale Tales just texted to say orcas are in view off Alki, headed south. We also have another texted report of a sighting from Me-Kwa-Mooks. Let us know if you see them!

  • sara August 24, 2019 (5:12 pm)
    We saw them too from Beach Dr SW, traveling south in front of Vashon.

