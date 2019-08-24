WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle, headed south

UPDATE: Flipped-car crash at Alki/Harbor

westseattleblog.com

1:44 PM: Big emergency response headed for what's reported to be a flipped-car crash at Alki/Harbor. Updates to come. 1:49 PM: This is right at Duwamish Head. Reader photo added (thank you!). SFD says two vehicles were involved, everyone is out and being assessed for injuries.