THINK FALL! West Seattle Harvest Festival returning; here’s how to be part of it

(October 2018 photo by Leda Costa for WSB)

The West Seattle Junction’s fall celebration, the Harvest Festival, will return for its eighth year on Sunday, October 27th, 10 am-2 pm. Even though that’s more than two months away, The Junction is signing up sponsors/activity providers now, if you’d like to be part of the festival. If you’re new, here’s how it works: The West Seattle Farmers’ Market is on California SW between Oregon and Alaska that day as usual, but the block to the south is closed too as well as part of SW Alaska (just like Summer Fest!) for free kids’ activities and other highlights – a costume parade, chili cookoff, and root-beer garden are usually part of the celebration. If you’re interested in sponsorship, go here!