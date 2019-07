9:39 AM: SW Barton is closed at Westwood Village and likely to remain so for a few hours. Police are investigating after a person was hit and seriously injured by a person driving a pickup truck.

The Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is coming out and the area’s being taped off.

9:49 AM: The victim is a woman; the driver is a man; no ages yet but both are believed to be over 50. We don’t know her condition yet; he appears unhurt and is being questioned by police.