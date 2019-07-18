Celebration of Life on Sunday for Dominick J. Viscardi, Jr., 1950-2019

Friends and family will gather at Alki Beach on Sunday to remember Dominick Viscardi. Here’s the announcement and remembrance:

Dominick Joseph Viscardi, Jr. passed away on January 26, 2019, in Seattle, where he resided since 1973, after a brief and brave battle with cancer.

Dom was born on June 13, 1950 in Moses Ludington Hospital, Ticonderoga, New York. He attended Weedsville School and was the salutatorian of the first graduating class at St. Mary’s School, Class of 1964. Dom was an altar boy from shortly after he made his first communion to the 8th grade and was a member of Boy Scouts Troop 72, attaining the rank of Life Scout. He graduated from Cranwell Prepatory School, where he was a member of the football and lacrosse teams, in 1968, and from Saint Michael’s College in 1972.

Dom worked as a stock broker in several prominent brokerage firms until he retired to open his own personal fitness company. Dom has helped so many people recover from injuries and regain their lives. He had just retired from his second career when he became ill.

Dom was devoted, generous and kind man to his family and friends throughout his life.

He is greatly missed. Please help us celebrate the life of our dear friend!

Sunday, July 28th, from 10 AM – 1 PM, at Alki Beach Park

Please bring a potluck item, and a memory to share.

We will be at the covered picnic area west of the bathhouse, across from Cactus on Alki.