What’s happening on your West Seattle Sunday

(Saturday sunrise, photographed by David Hutchinson)

Happy Sunday! Calendar highlights:

PRIDE WEEKEND CONCLUDES: The West Seattle Junction Pride flags go back up this morning; you can join volunteers in taking them down at 5 pm – meet at Cupcake Royale (California/Alaska) … Arthur’s in Admiral (2311 California SW) is again today donating 10 percent to Camp Ten Trees … Downtown, the big Seattle Pride Parade starts at 11 am; see the route here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, it’s that time of the summer when the vegetable and fruit options are ever-more plentiful. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

FRISBEE! 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield, you’re invited to play with West Seattle Ultimate Family Frisbee. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

ARTS IN NATURE FESTIVAL, DAY 2: 11 am-6 pm at Camp Long, this free festival offers opportunities to enjoy and engage in art in a multitude of formats and settings. Here’s the performance schedule. Just go wander the park and see what you discover! Here’s our Saturday coverage. (5200 35th SW)

COLMAN POOL: You can swim at West Seattle’s outdoor saltwater public pool, on the beach at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm. The session-specific schedule is here. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TOUR THE ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary invites you to visit the historic lighthouse, 1-4 pm (last group enters at 3:45 pm). Free. (3201 Alki SW)

VAN HUNT LIVE AT EASY STREET: 3 pm in-store performance at Easy Street Records, free, all ages. (California/Alaska)

BLUEGRASS JAM: Come play/sing at Parliament Tavern, 7 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)