VIDEO, PHOTOS: Sunshine and smiles @ Loop the ‘Lupe 2019

That was the scene just before the start of the obstacle-course race that began today’s third annual Loop the ‘Lupe at Walt Hundley Playfield. Here’s what happened next:

The obstacle course was the first of four ways to Loop the ‘Lupe and support the Walmesley Center‘s social-outreach work. It’s a unique West Seattle event, with challenges including climbing:

And mud:

Here are the results. Local coach/educator Jeff Ursino designed the course.

For those who preferred something a little simpler, the obstacle course was followed by a 5K run-walk:

Loop the ‘Lupe also offers a Senior Saunter:

Serenading the event – youth musicians from the West Seattle School of Rock:

And we spotted two local elected officials – State Rep. Eileen Cody:

And City Councilmember Lisa Herbold:

Community sponsors for this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe are shown here – including us at WSB as well as three local businesses that are also WSB sponsors: Wyatt’s Jewelers, Project 968, and West Seattle Runner.