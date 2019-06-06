6 for your West Seattle Friday

(River Otter – the only kind you’ll find in Puget Sound – photographed by Steven Director)

Looking ahead to the rest of your Friday:

SMOOTHIE BAR/HEALTH TALK: 3 pm, The Kenney (WSB sponsor) invites you to visit:

Do you have a magnesium deficiency? Common symptoms of low magnesium levels include kidney and liver damage, migraines, restless leg syndrome, osteoporosis, insomnia/trouble sleeping, tooth cavities, and muscle weakness and cramps. Fitness Coordinator Bella Jovan will discuss the symptoms to be aware of, and explain how to get the accurate amount of magnesium needed for your body. You’ll also get to sample a magnesium–rich (and delicious!) Cacao Cherry smoothie.

(7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ART LOUNGE: Highland Park Improvement Club is open for you starting at 7 pm to bring your art project in and work on it in the company of other creative souls. Bar’s open too. 21+. (1116 SW Holden)

JAZZ CONCERT: 7 pm, student musicians perform at Chief Sealth International High School. (2600 SW Thistle)

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

JOHN STEPHAN BAND: 9 pm at Poggie Tavern – the blues and more. No cover. 21+. (4717 California SW)

‘EXPERIMENTAL NOISE FROM OUTER SPACE’ is what’s promised at Parliament Tavern tonight with Kitsune, Jim Davis, Moraine, 9 pm. $6 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)