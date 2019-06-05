5 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Baby Steller’s Jay, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Highlights of the hours ahead:

BRING DIAPERS! Help WestSide Baby “stuff the bus” with diapers by bringing some to its White Center hub for tonight’s diaper-drive culmination celebration, 5-7 pm. (10002 14th SW)

SAFER NEIGHBORHOODS: That’s what the West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network is all about, and even if you’re not (yet) involved with a BW, you’re invited to tonight’s meeting, 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct. Hear from/ask questions of local police, plus a special Emergency Management guest. (2300 SW Webster)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library, for kids of all ages. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

CANDIDATE MEET-AND-GREET: City Council District 1 candidate Brendan Kolding will be speaking/answering questions at Admiral Church, 7 pm. (4320 SW Hill)

PUNK/JAZZ: That’s what to expect at Parliament Tavern tonight at 9 with the Suffering F-Heads. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

