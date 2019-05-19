West Seattle 5K and 9 more for your Sunday

We start with the event that will fill the street along the shore with hundreds of runners and walkers:

WEST SEATTLE 5K: The first big run/walk of the year takes off from 61st/Alki just after 9 am – remember that Alki Ave. will be closed for a few hours because of the 5K. Starting at 8 am, you can register by the Alki Bathhouse if you’re not already signed up. Proceeds benefit the West Seattle HS PTSA; community sponsors include WSB. (2701 Alki SW)

SPEND YOUR MORNING RESTORING: Friends of Lincoln Park would love to see you 9 am-noon.

Join this hardy group to show some love to the park. All ages welcome. Details here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

PEONY AND BAMBOO FESTIVAL: 10 am-4 pm at Seattle Chinese Garden again today. The garden is on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

(Lincoln Park on Saturday, photographed by Anjanette Nelson-Wally)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Another beach-walking opportunity! Today, the tide is out to -2.2 feet at noon.

COLMAN POOL’S 2ND PRESEASON WEEKEND CONTINUES: Again today, noon-7 pm, you can swim in West Seattle’s only public outdoor saltwater pool, on the shore at Lincoln Park. See the schedule here. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

JAMTIME: 1:30-4 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

SKYLARK ART MART: 3-7 pm, things to see, buy, listen to! More info in our calendar listing. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘OFFICE HOUR’ AT ARTSWEST: 3 pm matinée for Julia Cho‘s drama at ArtsWest; tickets available online here. (4711 California SW)

QUEEN CITY FUTSAL: This indoor-soccer league is wrapping up its season in style:

5 PM ALL-STAR GAME

The All-Star game will consist of 2 players from each of the 6 teams that played during the spring season that did not make it to the final. 5:50 PM RAFFLE TIME!

Any human being that comes to support will automatically be entered into a raffle for some cool prizes and Queen City swag! 6 PM FINAL

At 6 PM, come watch Megalodon and Nomads go head-to-head to see who will take the throne and be named Queen City’s Spring Season QUEEN CHAMPION.

Salvation Army gym in South Delridge. (9050 16th SW)

DRUNKEN OWL THEATER: Monthly event at Parliament Tavern, 7 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

