UTILITIES: Outage planned Saturday for pole replacement – plus, what to do if you see a problem pole

That’s part of a notice a resident “south of Solstice Park” shared with us on Wednesday. The notice didn’t go into details about the reason for the “planned outage” so we asked Seattle City Light today. SCL’s Scott Thomsen explained that as the utility continues inspecting poles for potential replacement, several in that area have “moved to the top of the list” and will be replaced on Saturday. He believed the outage would affect “dozens” of customers, all of whom should have been notified directly already.

SIDE NOTE – WHAT IF YOU SEE A PROBLEM POLE? This gives us the opportunity to share informatioon we obtained recently after another reader emailed wondering how to report a leaning pole in his neighborhood. Neither we nor the reader could find the answer on SCL’s website; the reader didn’t think the pole was in imminent danger of falling, so he contacted SCL the next weekday morning. He told us the utility sent out a crew, with a replacement pole installed shortly thereafter. Meantime, we asked SCL’s Julie Moore how to report a pole problem. Her reply: