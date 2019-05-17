SATURDAY: Why you won’t want to miss the West Seattle Bee Festival

(Photo from 2018 West Seattle Bee Festival)

Sunshine and 70ish temperatures are in the forecast for the 2019 West Seattle Bee Festival tomorrow (Saturday, May 18th), in and around High Point Commons Park (stretching along Lanham Place S between Graham and Sylvan Way). Here are reasons why you won’t want to miss it:

*You can get your daily exercise with the Honey Run around the park as early as 9 am (no timing, no fee, self-led)

*Vendor Fair – 10 am-2 pm on Lanham, which will be closed to traffic for the festival

*Urban Survival Skills Fair – 10 am-2 pm – see our preview

*Performances – Ella-Bella Bee & The Pollinators at 10 am (interactive kid-friendly music and comedy), Laura Love with Terry Hunt at noon

*Parade – Everyone gets to be part of it (kids, grownups, pets …)! Bee costumes welcome, or just “bee” yourself. 11:30 am, follow the Big Bee from the park amphitheater behind Neigbborhood House on the south end

*Beehive Demonstration – Noon at the West Seattle Bee Garden on the north end of the park, where you can also buy honey from beekeepers and enjoy live jazz

Inside Neighborhood House is where you’ll find even more activities such as Woodland Park Zoo‘s Animal Ambassadors, pop-up sewing, and art/science. And there’s even more – see the official festival website. Free, fun, all ages. We’ll be there too, for as-it-happens coverage, so stop by and say hi.