DEVELOPMENT: Next Design Review Board meeting set for mixed-use Junction project that’ll be new Husky Deli home

New on the schedule for the Southwest Design Review Board: One year after the first review of the apartments-and-retail Junction project that’ll be Husky Deli‘s new home, the second review is now penciled in. The SWDRB schedule has the meeting set for Thursday, July 18th, 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon); the project passed the first review phase on July 19, 2018 (WSB coverage here). The project is currently described on the city site as “a 7-story, 74-unit apartment building (with p)arking for 45 vehicles.” One note for those keeping track: The SWDRB schedule now lists the project with the address 4749 California SW, while it was at 4747 California SW for last year’s review. No other documents show the address change so we’ll be asking the city about it next week.