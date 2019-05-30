CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth International High School celebrates student-athletes’ success

(WSB photos)

A statewide award was a highlight of Wednesday night’s Chief Sealth International High School spring-sports banquet. Above, football standout Dontae McMillan received the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association‘s True Spirit Award, created three years ago in honor of an Eastern Washington student-athlete named Jace Malek. At Dontae’s left is Sealth athletic director Ernest Policarpio; at his right is Pat McCarthy, WIAA executive board president, and on the other side of the photo, WIAA executive director Mike Colbrese. Dontae is headed to Weber State in the fall. Also college-bound, a Sealth student-athlete whose signing was celebrated at the banquet:

Basketball player Nohea Morrison is headed to Missouri Valley College. Other awards included Seahawk honors for:

Benie Bahati, girls’ track

Dontae McMillan, boys’ track

Sabrina Burgess-Garrett, fastpitch softball

Jake Webster, boys’ soccer

Shelzy Juta, tennis

Thang Huynh, baseball

Plus recognition of:

2019 Metro Baseball 1st Team All-League Catcher Jesse Brown

2019 Metro Baseball 2nd Team All-League Pitcher Nestor German

And a very special coach was also among the night’s honorees:

At right with AD Policarpio is Sealth soccer coach Ron Johnson, retiring after 25 years at the school. Congratulations to all!