9 for your West Seattle Sunday

(Rufous Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Ready to take on your Sunday? Here are some possibilities, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NEIGHBORHOOD STREET FUND VOTING ENDS: Final day to help choose which project(s) get funded – here’s our original story.

SAFE BOATING CLASS: 8:30 am-5 pm safety class presented by the US Coast Guard Auxiliary at West Seattle Veterans’ Center. Details in our calendar listing. Still room. (3618 SW Alaska)

CINCO DE MAYO BRUNCH & BEYOND @ MISSION: 10 am-midnight at Mission Cantina (WSB sponsor) in Admiral:

Bottomless Mimosa Brunch!

Our Almost-Famous Pig Roast!

Special Cinco Menu*

Cocktail Specials!

All Mexican Drafts $4!

* Our normal brunch menu is available until 4 pm, followed by our special Cinco de Mayo menu featuring our delicious puerco asado

(2325 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. Fresh vegetables, fruits, meat, cheese, beverage, more, as well as flowers, plants, prepared food and snacks. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm at Arrowhead Gardens, the monthly update on, and discussion of, the city-sanctioned encampment. All welcome. (9200 2nd SW)

‘OFFICE HOUR’: 3 pm curtain for first matinee performance of ArtsWest‘s new play. Online ticket sales here. (4711 California SW)

RAMON CABRERA: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

CINCO DE MAYO KARAOKE FUNDRAISER: 4-9 pm at Yen Wor Village, come sing – or don’t! – to raise money for Bender’s Hope Foundation helping first responders. (2300 California SW)

CINCO DE MAYO AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 9 pm, Michael Zabrek’s Proud and Nasty, plus Mexican banda horns. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

WHAT’S AHEAD? Check our complete calendar for a preview.