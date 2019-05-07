7 for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Another marine mammal basking in the sun! Photo by Jim Spraker)

Highlights for the hours ahead:

LOW-LOW TIDE: 1:21 pm, the tide is out to minus 2 feet, and that’s the lowest in this first wave of daytime low-low tides this spring/summer.

TRACK AND FIELD: Metro League championships begin at Southwest Athletic Complex; competition is scheduled 4:30-7:30 pm. (2801 SW Thistle)

LEARN ABOUT BUGS: 5:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, a new lecture series begins – call to see if there’s still room! (4217 SW Oregon)

WRITING CIRCLE: All writers invited for support and camaraderie at the West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 6 pm. (2306 42nd SW)

(Monday’s sunset, photographed by Chris Wells)

POETRYBRIDGE: Poems and stories at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm – this month’s featured readers, Nadiene Maestas and Erika Brumett. (5612 California SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, with tonight’s monthly meeting including a Burien City Council candidates’ forum. Agenda’s in the May newsletter. (9131 California SW)

YADA YADA BLUES BAND: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

