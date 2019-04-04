YOU CAN HELP! Senior Center of West Seattle’s annual breakfast is days away

(WSB photo, May 2018)

Morning person? It’s benefit season and some are scheduled at the start of the day – like the Senior Center of West Seattle‘s annual breakfast next Tuesday (April 9th)! Here’s the invitation:

Our 11th annual “Joy is in the Journey” spring fundraising breakfast: Come celebrate spring while supporting the Senior Center.

Come and have fun with us by starting off your morning mingling with good friends, enjoying a mimosa and then enjoy a sumptuous breakfast sponsored by The Kenney.

We moved the event last year to the Alki Masonic Center as we are growing and it was an amazing morning. Please do come and share in the Joy!

We have a goal this year of raising $100,000 to support our operations and programming for 2019. If you’d like to sponsor a table, volunteer, or join us, call Lyle @ 206-932-4044, ext 5. You can also RSVP here.

There are no ticket sales for this event, but we have a suggested minimum donation of $100 the morning of the breakfast. Your table captain will give you all of the details.

Tuesday, April 9th from 7:30 am-9:00 am

Alki Masonic Center, 4736 40th Ave SW (just 4 blocks from the center with ample parking)