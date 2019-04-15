West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bank robbery in The Junction

April 15, 2019 3:58 pm
3:58 PM: If you’ve noticed the police response in The Junction – they’re investigating what was initially described in radio communication as a robbery or attempted robbery at HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor). They’re looking for a suspect described as having headed north up the alley north of the bank, a white man in his 30s, buzzcut hair, about 6’2″, thin build, gray hooded sweatshirt with green/white lettering or emblem, blue or black bandanna, jeans. A K9 is helping police search.

4:03 PM: Radio communication indicates money was taken, so this was a robbery. First bank robbery/attempted robbery in our area in almost two years, according to our archives.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bank robbery in The Junction"

  • Brenda April 15, 2019 (4:25 pm)
    They’ll find you….. eventually !

  • WW Resident April 15, 2019 (4:41 pm)
    Is that the same description of the guy car prowling in the same area the other day? 

