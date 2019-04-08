Remembering Robert N. Johnson, 1941-2019

Family and friends have said goodbye to Robert Nestor Johnson. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Bob peacefully passed away on March 24 enveloped in the love of his family at his bedside. We are so thankful that we were able to be with him as he walked into the arms of our Lord. Our hearts are heavy with his loss but we know that he is enjoying a perfect game of bowling and under-par rounds of golf.

Bob was a lifelong resident of West Seattle, born on February 19, 1941. He graduated from Sealth High School in 1959. A few months later he was off to join the Air Force and spent 4 years in San Antonio, Amarillo, and Fort Worth, Texas. When he returned home, he bought a house on Gatewood Hill which he lived in for 53 years.

After the Air Force, Bob became a Welder, Boilermaker and Tool Maker. Over the years, his jobs took him to the Marshall Islands, Phoenix Islands, Canton Island, and Hawaii, where he had countless adventures and “stories.” When he wasn’t off on a job adventure, he worked for local Seattle companies and ended his working career at Boeing. As his family we are grateful that Bob documented his life so we were able to enjoy stories of his adolescence, young adulthood, military career and read about all of the commendations he received for outstanding performance at his various jobs during his life.

Bob was proficient in his hobbies of bowling, golfing, card playing, the games of Cribbage & Scrabble, traveling and camping in his van. He also enjoyed traveling with his buddies to golf courses in other states. Over the years, he was a local at West Seattle Bowl, West Seattle Golf Course, The New Deal, Benbow Inn, the Eagles, and Chelan Café.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents George & Mary Jane Johnson. Survivors include his sister Pat Leago, brother Jimmy Johnson & wife Kelley, sister Lori Stubberfield and husband Scott, along with 6 nieces & nephews and 6 grandnieces & grandnephews.

Our family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Swedish Medical Center, the Hospice Teams and all the individuals who were so kind in the weeks preceding Bob’s death. The compassion demonstrated to us was so appreciated. Per his request, his ashes will be scattered at a favorite family park. Gifts in his memory can be made to Swedish Medical Center.

We will miss you “What about Bob” – you are forever in our hearts