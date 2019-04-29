UPDATE: Suspect arrested after hit-run driver injured Chief Sealth IHS student

1:55 PM: A Chief Sealth International High School student is being taken to the hospital, injured by a hit-run driver while crossing SW Thistle by the school. The injuries are not major, as the student is being transported by AMR instead of SFD medic unit. Westbound Thistle remains blocked right now; police are looking for what they describe as a “red Honda,” likely to have damage on the passenger side. If you have any information, call 911.

2:15 PM: The road has reopened. We have a request out to SFD for any available info on the student and their condition.

2:35 PM: SFD says the victim is a 16-year-old boy who was in stable condition when taken to the hospital.

2:44 PM: Police tell us they found the vehicle and arrested a suspect in Top Hat, in the 11000 block of 1st SW.