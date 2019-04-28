From recycling to rummage to rocks, and more, for your West Seattle Sunday

(Alki sunset, photographed by Jenn Popp)

Sunday highlight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BENEFIT RUMMAGE SALE: Hope Lutheran youth continue their big benefit sale today, 8 am-11 am, to raise money for travel. Half off! (4456 42nd SW)

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: 9 am-3 pm, it’s your springtime chance to drop off a wide variety of recyclable items, free, in the Fauntleroy UCC church parking lot. Just check this list to see what’s being accepted and what’s not. (9140 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Something new every week now that we’re in the heart of spring – last week, we noticed asparagus, rhubarb, lettuce, and the annual arrival of Vashon Island plant growers Langley Fine Gardens, among others. 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

ROCK AND GEM SHOW: 10 am-5 pm at the Masonic Center, the free annual West Seattle Rock Club show continues. (4737 40th SW)

DIY BIKES: 1-4 pm:

DIY Bikes will be offering free bicycle maintenance at the West Seattle Tool Library to get ready for bike month, May 2019. Bring your bike, replacement parts if needed and time to learn some basic maintenance tips and get ready to ride.

(4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘WIZARD OF OZ’: Final performance of this student production at Seattle Lutheran High School, 2:30 pm curtain in the gym. (4100 SW Genesee)

COMEBACK MAN: Live “cross-genre music with elements of blues, rock, jazz, and rap” at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: Signups start at 3 pm for the monthly free all-ages open mic at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

BLUEGRASS JAM: “Bring your instruments, bring your voice” to this jam starting at 7 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

