UPDATE: Crash causes big power outage to the south with a few West Seattle pockets

4:26 PM: Thanks for the tips. A big power outage that’s mostly to the south has affected a few West Seattle pockets – such as Arrowhead Gardens. Here’s the outage map. City Light says via Twitter that a crash on East Marginal Way is to blame. Updates to come.

4:38 PM: The crash in question is on East Marginal Way in Tukwila [map], according to the Seattle Fire log – while it’s not in city limits, they’ve sent mutual aid. We’ve added a screen grab of much of the outage area (which stretches further into Burien beyond what’s shown – they’ve even closed City Hall early for the day as a result). In the full affected area, more than 16,000 homes and businesses are without power.