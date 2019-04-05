West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Crash causes big power outage to the south with a few West Seattle pockets

April 5, 2019 4:26 pm
4:26 PM: Thanks for the tips. A big power outage that’s mostly to the south has affected a few West Seattle pockets – such as Arrowhead Gardens. Here’s the outage map. City Light says via Twitter that a crash on East Marginal Way is to blame. Updates to come.

4:38 PM: The crash in question is on East Marginal Way in Tukwila [map], according to the Seattle Fire log – while it’s not in city limits, they’ve sent mutual aid. We’ve added a screen grab of much of the outage area (which stretches further into Burien beyond what’s shown – they’ve even closed City Hall early for the day as a result). In the full affected area, more than 16,000 homes and businesses are without power.

  • Trickycoolj April 5, 2019 (4:32 pm)
    Multiple power poles down on East Marginal south of the South Park bridge in the Boeing Field area. 

  • Trickycoolj April 5, 2019 (4:47 pm)
    East Marginal is closed south of the South Park bridge. Traffic over the bridge is at a stand still for detour. Avoid South Park bridge if it’s your usual route home. 

    • WSB April 5, 2019 (4:59 pm)
      Thank you.

  • Jim P. April 5, 2019 (5:02 pm)
    I’m up by Westwood and my lights/power flickered enough for my UPS systems to kick in three times.I’ve never lived in an urban area with this many power problems.  (I know taking out power poles is gonna make issues, but overall I used to easily count this sort of thing in incidents per decade, not per year.)

