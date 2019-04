6 PM: This time, SFD says, “Fireboat (is) responding to water near Lowman Beach Park in West Seattle for male kiteboarder who appears to be in distress approximately 1 mile from shore.” As often happens, some land units have been sent to Don Armeni in case a patient needs to be brought ashore.

6:18 PM: The land units actually went to Seacrest, where SFD told WSB’s Christopher Boffoli that no one was hurt and no one needed to be transported.