8 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Saturday sunbreak on the Arroyos shore, photographed by Anjanette Nelson-Wally)

Highlights for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PUGET PARK TRAILS NEED YOU: 9 am, meet at the Puget Park trailhead:

Community support is needed for this month’s work party; we will construct a log and gravel ramp to smooth a steep muddy transition on the trail that leads to the bench near the ramp constructed last season. Several neighbors have come together to lead this Puget Ridge family friendly community event. Please stop by and give whatever time you have, every little bits helps, even just swing by to say “thank you”. Our presence and participation at this event demonstrates to Seattle Parks that we care and appreciate improvements they are making to the parks in our neighborhood.

(19th SW/SW Dawson)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: See what’s new as we get further into spring. 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TURNS 9: 11 am saunter/sprint starts the third and final day of the West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) birthday party – plus discounts, raffles, treats – details here. (2743 California SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Questions, comments, concerns about West Seattle’s city-sanctioned encampment? 2 pm, all are welcome at the monthly meeting of its all-volunteer Community Advisory Committee. Representatives from the city and from camp operator LIHI are usually there too. The meeting’s in the community room on the east side of the Arrowhead Gardens complex, which is a few blocks north of C2C. (9200 2nd SW)

RAVEIS KOLE: Bellingham-based duo live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘THREE TALL WOMEN’: Twelfth Night Productions‘ matinée performance of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Edward Albee play, 3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

DENNIS JAMES AT THE MIGHTY WURLITZER: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, pipe-organ accompaniment for three classic silent comedies. Check ASAP to make sure there’s still room! (7904 35th SW)

MAURICE & HIS THING: Maurice Caldwell‘s many-faceted performance, live at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

PREVIEW THE WEEK AHEAD … via our full calendar. See it here!