West Seattle, Washington

04 Monday

40℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

March 4, 2019 6:58 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:58 AM: Good morning! No incidents to report.

FERRY REMINDER: The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is on a two-boat schedule as announced yesterday.

8:27 AM: Still no incidents on this sunny, cold morning. One of our standard requests/reminders – if you see something we’re not reporting and can contact us safely/legally (not behind the wheel!), our 24/7 hotline is 206-293-6302 – thank you!

8:41 AM: Police were just dispatched to this:

No SFD dispatch, though, so apparently no major injuries.

9:50 AM: Belated note to say that cleared. Meantime, there’s another comment discussion today about the Alaskan Way/Dearborn 99 exit and buses … checking into how that’s being monitored.

Share This

7 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch"

  • David March 4, 2019 (8:55 am)
    Reply

    Right lane of NB 99 backed up to S Lander street. Slow going to Dearborn.

  • MNW March 4, 2019 (9:03 am)
    Reply

    The 99 exit ramp to Dearborn/Alaskan Way was really backed up this morning. There ended up being a partial lane closure on Alaskan Way near Columbia street which caused everyone to merge to one lane. Was this previously reported? And, do we know how long the closure will last? 

  • Bus rider March 4, 2019 (9:12 am)
    Reply

    Metro please figure out another route of buses into downtown. Nb exit off 99 started at lander and continue all the way until first stop at3rd and seneca. It is faster walking.

  • Joe Z March 4, 2019 (9:29 am)
    Reply

    The bus situation is a joke. I switched to driving. I hate to do it but the bus is no longer a faster option than driving. Even with the added congestion this morning I made it through faster than the buses because of their meandering route through Pioneer Square. The bus route should be straight at Dearborn onto Alaskan (with the right lane of Alaskan being bus-only), right on Yesler, left on James, and left on 3rd. Also, the shoulder bus lane on the exit needs to be widened and extended farther south. ORReturn all of the buses to the 4th Ave->SODO busway route which was superior to the current alignment. 

  • KJK March 4, 2019 (9:33 am)
    Reply

    Should have checked here before going on the ferry.  The 750am ferry from Fauntleroy left 30 min late!  Although it was suppose to be a direct, it stopped at Vashon.   The silver lining, its a beautiful day for a ferry ride.  Luckily I am not on a tight schedule. 

  • newnative March 4, 2019 (10:09 am)
    Reply

    It wasn’t too slow at 7:30-ish, though there was a lot of traffic on the WSB. I noticed that the buses didn’t choke Dearborn Street to block that right lane this morning, they were able to turn into the correct lane without blocking cars. So, they are able to do it. 

  • Ragnar March 4, 2019 (10:25 am)
    Reply

    What is the commute like now? Did the people that used alternatives stay with them, or go back to driving?  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.