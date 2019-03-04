TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:58 AM: Good morning! No incidents to report.

FERRY REMINDER: The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is on a two-boat schedule as announced yesterday.

8:27 AM: Still no incidents on this sunny, cold morning. One of our standard requests/reminders – if you see something we’re not reporting and can contact us safely/legally (not behind the wheel!), our 24/7 hotline is 206-293-6302 – thank you!

8:41 AM: Police were just dispatched to this:

Collision on Fauntleroy Way SW at SW Oregon St blocking two SB lanes. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/71PCt48LbX — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) March 4, 2019

No SFD dispatch, though, so apparently no major injuries.

9:50 AM: Belated note to say that cleared. Meantime, there’s another comment discussion today about the Alaskan Way/Dearborn 99 exit and buses … checking into how that’s being monitored.