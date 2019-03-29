READER REPORT: Yellow Specialized bicycle, apparently abandoned

Recognize this bicycle?
Jeff sent the photo and reports this turned up in the 9400 block of 13th Ave SW sometime overnight. Somebody locked it, but he says he has checked all around the area and no one reports it belonging to them nor to a visitor.
