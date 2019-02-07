MISSING MAN: Mike – FOUND

6:55 UPDATE: Mike, who was missing, has been found and is safe.

Earlier:

From Charman:

“My father-in-law, Mike, has Alzheimer’s. He has taken off and his phone has been turned off, so we aren’t able to track him. If anybody sees a white Volvo sedan with handicap license plate number 20560 driving around, please call me right away. Last time he headed toward Burien, so if you’re in the Burien area please keep your eye out! My cell phone is 619-787-4008

Charman explains that Mike lives in Covington but has many West Seattle memories from younger years, including working on Harbor Island, so might be in this area.