ONE-WEEK PROGRESS REPORT: How your future Highway 99 ramp to downtown is going

Our Instagram video shows where we were this morning atop the ramp you will take into downtown from northbound Highway 99 if you’re not heading into the tunnel. WSDOT invited news media to visit the work zone this morning for a one-week update on how it’s going.

That’s a look southward onto the under-construction Dearborn Street onramp. When you are traveling on it, northbound, here’s what you’ll see:

When you get to the end of the ramp, you’ll either continue north onto Alaskan Way, or turn right to get to 1st Avenue South. Part of the ramp was built by a different contractor a year ago, but it couldn’t be completed until now. It was built with “geofoam” that rests more lightly on the area’s compression-susceptible soil:

WSDOT’s Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program deputy administrator Dave Sowers gave the progress report – here’s his three-minute explanation of the south-end work:

Sowers says they’re still on track to open the tunnel February 4th – right after the February 2nd/3rd goodbye-viaduct-hello-tunnel celebration – and this ramp a week or so later. (You can check out the construction-zone webcams here.)