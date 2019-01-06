6 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Recent photo in Lincoln Park by Anjanette Nelson-Wally)

Midweek already! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Bring your up-to-1-year-old(s) to High Point Library at 11:30 am for stories, songs, and rhymes. (3411 SW Raymond)

GROUP RUN: 6:15 pm, get out and run with West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor). Meet at the shop. (2743 California SW)

HPAC TALKS CAMP SECOND CHANCE: At 7 pm, the centerpiece of tonight’s Highland Park Action Committee meeting is a “facilitated, structured conversation” about whether the group should support extending the sanctioned encampment’s stay in southeast West Seattle. The full agenda is outlined on the HPAC website. HPAC meets at the Highland Park Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

SCHOOL LEVY INFO: Ballots are going out for next month’s Seattle Public Schools levies. Still have questions? Get answers during a presentation at tonight’s West Seattle High School PTSA meeting. 7 pm at the school. (3000 California SW)

VOLUNTEER FOR LOOP THE LUPE 2019: 7 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Pastoral Center, find out about ways you can be part of this unique summer event, as previewed here. (35th SW/SW Myrtle)

OPEN MIC: 7 pm signups at Great American Diner and Bar for weekly open-microphone session, hosted by Alan Sobel. (4752 California SW)

