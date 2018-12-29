West Seattle Saturday: Here’s how the last weekend of 2018 begins

(Northern Flicker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

First – a reminder about the weather alert that’s in effect – the forecast winds, combined with the “king tide” (high tide is 12.6 feet at 10:33 am), could make for a stormwatching spectacle along west-facing West Seattle shores.

Otherwise, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and beyond:

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at 8 am at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) for this free weekly group run. (2743 California SW)

LEARN ABOUT WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: Visit the Log House Museum, open noon-4 pm today. No admission charge – suggested donation $3 adult, $1 child. (61st/Stevens)

DRINK LOCAL! Tasting rooms are open today for Viscon Cellars (2-7 pm, 5910 California SW) and Welcome Road Winery (1-7 pm, 3804 California SW), both WSB sponsors.

SOJOURN SOUL: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm:

Sojourn Soul is an acoustic three-piece primarily focused around swirling harmonies, driving guitar, dancing piano arrangements, and the occasional flightful string accompaniment; an atmospheric arrangement of original folk/Americana barnyard stomp harmony-driven acoustic tunes with a classic rock heartbeat.

(5612 California SW)

WEST END GIRLS: The monthly “drag extravaganza” at The Skylark starts at 8 tonight – doors at 7 – ticket and performer info in our calendar listing. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AFROCOP X BILL HORIST: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Preview/plan New Year’s Eve/Day by browsing our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide!