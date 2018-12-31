West Seattle, Washington

01 Tuesday

33℉

West Seattle New Year’s Eve 2018 scenes

December 31, 2018 8:39 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | Seen around town | West Seattle news

First, the final sunset of the year:

Thanks to Chris Frankovich for that photo. Next one is from Susan Romanenghi:

As we observed while tweeting a different view earlier, looks like Mount Rainier is wearing a party hat. And speaking of party:

West Seattle Junction venues with New Year’s Eve specials have gold balloons outside to entice you in – see the list here, and have a great (safe) celebration! Thanks again to everyone who shared photos, tips, reader reports, and more this year … 206-293-6302 or westseattleblog@gmail.com any time!

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle New Year's Eve 2018 scenes"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.