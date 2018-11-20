West Seattle, Washington

From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: New crossing islands at 30th/Trenton

November 20, 2018 7:21 pm
If you travel on SW Trenton between Delridge Way and 35th SW, you have probably noticed those new crossing islands installed at 30th SW. It’s part of the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway, which is on 30th SW between SW Roxbury and SW Kenyon, before moving to 34th SW as it continues north. We’ve received a few questions about the islands – most recently, a reader wondering how emergency vehicles would get around them. We took that question to SDOT’s project spokesperson Adonis Ducksworth, who explained:

Your observer is correct, they will interfere with the turning movements of large vehicles. We designed them knowing that larger vehicles – specifically commercial vehicles – would have to drive over them.

To accommodate such large vehicles, the islands would have had to be designed in a manner that would not have provided as much refuge for pedestrians. So we decided on a compromise: design and locate them as originally intended for pedestrian safety, while making them mountable for the low volume of larger vehicles turning to/from 30th/Trenton. In other words, large trucks can drive over the islands. The curb is only about 4 inches off the ground versus the standard 6 inches.

The Phase 1 design (see the map here) also includes crossing islands at 30th/Thistle and 34th/Morgan.

We asked Ducksworth what’s next in the greenway project, which is in its first phase and eventually will stretch all the way to north West Seattle. He says that “almost all of the speed humps are in” for Phase 1. “We still have to put up the signs and paint the markings. That work will likely happen in the near future in 2019.”

  • 1994 November 20, 2018 (8:57 pm)
    This is now a novel and unusual intersection for 2 cars arriving at the same time and both want to make left turns from Trenton onto  30th. What is the protocol for driver’s wanting to  make left turns and who arrive at the same time? It is not clear who gets to go first since there is only space for 1 car at a time to make the left turn. Seems like more car flipping may be in the future from all these curbs in the middle of the road. I observed one car completely skip the intended route between the  islands. The car entered the opposite lane of travel to make their left turn. 

