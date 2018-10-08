VIDEO: Governors present and past at South Seattle College to launch Complete Count Committee

The 2020 Census is getting closer, and our state’s Complete Count Committee started its work today by having its kickoff meeting in West Seattle, at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). The committee is described as “a group of 30 leaders (Gov. Jay Inslee) has appointed to support and advise state officials on how best to ensure an accurate count of all Washington residents,” chaired by Gary Locke, who has served as governor and as U.S. ambassador to China. Both Inslee and Locke were there for this afternoon’s meeting:

The visitors were welcomed by SSC’s new president Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap:

Gov. Inslee talked with the media after speaking to the committee.

The committee’s members are listed here.

They include Sili Savusa, executive director of the White Center Community Development Association.