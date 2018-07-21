PHOTOS: 2018 West Seattle Grand Parade VIPs

Next set of photos – VIPs of the West Seattle Grand Parade! Grand Marshal Lora Swift (backstory here) was bubbly:
Also effervescent, with an outsize smile, Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community recipient Velko Vitalich (backstory here):
Newly announced member of this year’s Seafair Scholarship Program for Women, former West Seattle Hi-Yu Senior Court Queen Kelly Crum (backstory here), rode atop the Seafair Commodores‘ landgoing yacht:
Announcing the parade for the first time, West Seattle-residing Seattle Channel journalist/host Brian Callanan (with wife Christa Callanan):
Still a few more parade roundups to come!
