FOUND DOG: At Delridge Playfield – August 10, 2017 11:10 pm

My neighbor found a dog this evening at Delridge Playfield with no owner in sight. No collar was found. Please have people with information about dog owner call Tom at (206)679-0668. They will need to provide proof of ownership as well. Tom will be in contact with Animal Shelter tomorrow to see if dog has chip or owner is looking for them. Thank you!