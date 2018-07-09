WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Ford pickup truck; car prowls

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports this morning:

STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK: From Amanda:

(10:50 am update: Plates B96816K.)

CAR PROWLS: Karen says this happened on 48th SW between Hanford and Hinds:

Just wanted to let you know that our block had a car prowler last night. My wife’s car was ransacked, but nothing taken and I could see one other vehicle while walking our dog that had it happen, as well. I forgot to lock the door after running out to move the car. We don’t keep anything of value, but they did go through everything. They opened everything.