WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Ford pickup truck; car prowls

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports this morning:
STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK: From Amanda:
Our truck, a blue 2002 Ford F-250 crew cab, was stolen from outside our house last night. We live on 38th near Oregon st.
(10:50 am update: Plates B96816K.)
CAR PROWLS: Karen says this happened on 48th SW between Hanford and Hinds:
Just wanted to let you know that our block had a car prowler last night. My wife’s car was ransacked, but nothing taken and I could see one other vehicle while walking our dog that had it happen, as well. I forgot to lock the door after running out to move the car. We don’t keep anything of value, but they did go through everything. They opened everything.
