West Seattle, Washington

10 Tuesday

68℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Ford pickup truck; car prowls

July 9, 2018 9:58 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports this morning:

STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK: From Amanda:

Our truck, a blue 2002 Ford F-250 crew cab, was stolen from outside our house last night. We live on 38th near Oregon st.

(10:50 am update: Plates B96816K.)

CAR PROWLS: Karen says this happened on 48th SW between Hanford and Hinds:

Just wanted to let you know that our block had a car prowler last night. My wife’s car was ransacked, but nothing taken and I could see one other vehicle while walking our dog that had it happen, as well. I forgot to lock the door after running out to move the car. We don’t keep anything of value, but they did go through everything. They opened everything.

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Ford pickup truck; car prowls"

  • Sillygoose July 9, 2018 (1:13 pm)
    Reply

    Do you have a photo of your pickup does it have loud mufflers on it?  I saw some questionable guys parking a blue pickup in the parking garage under Mod Pizza.  They seemed out of place.

    • Amanda July 9, 2018 (2:39 pm)
      Reply

      No It’s not loud and wouldn’t fit in a garage. But thank you for being on the look out 

      • Alki resident July 9, 2018 (3:48 pm)
        Reply

        Amanda yes it would fit in that parking garage. I owned one too. Got stolen five years ago.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann