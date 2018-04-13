West Seattle Runner anniversary, Twelfth Night’s namesake production, and more for your Friday

(Pine Siskin in Lincoln Park with nesting material, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

The weekend approaches! But first, for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER ANNIVERSARY: Today through Sunday, West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) celebrates 8 years in business, with discounts, snacks, treats, and special events – see our calendar listing for highlights. (2743 California SW)

ART LOUNGE: 21+ drop-in monthly event at Highland Park Improvement Club. Bring your art project(s) and get creative, starting at 7 pm. (1116 SW Holden)

GARY BENSON: Folk singer live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

FORGOTTEN DOGS RESCUE BENEFIT: 7 pm at South Park Hall, you’re invited to a variety show benefiting Forgotten Dogs Rescue.

‘TWELFTH NIGHT’ BY TWELFTH NIGHT: Shakespeare at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, opening night at 7:30 pm, as Twelfth Night Productions presents “Twelfth Night.” Get your ticket(s) in advance online or at the box office before the show. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

AS ALWAYS, THERE’S MORE! Just browse our complete calendar.