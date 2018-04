(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:58 AM: Good morning! No traffic incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far this morning.

One transit note: The 6:41 am Route 55 bus did not operate, according to Metro. That’s the second day in a row that the 55 missed a run.

7:57 AM: WSDOT reports a crash blocking the left lane on the NB 1st Ave. S. Bridge.

8:17 AM: Cleared.