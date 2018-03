5:59 PM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” going to a possible house fire in Westwood, in the 8400 block of 25th SW.

6:04 PM: First units to arrive are seeing light smoke. But the call is being downgraded, with just a few units to remain.

6:07 PM: SFD confirms that the fire is out and was small. Though it was dispatched as a “single-family residence” fire, they say it turned out to be an apartment.