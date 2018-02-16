West Seattle, Washington

16 Friday

UPDATE: ‘Full response’ at West Seattle apartment building at 5949 California SW

February 16, 2018 10:30 am
15 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

10:30 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to 5949 California SW. This is an apartment building that’s had multiple fire alarms in recent days, including one earlier this morning. More to come.

10:35 AM: SFD says it’s reported as a kitchen fire, and that the building’s sprinkler system “contained” it.

10:44 AM: Our crew on scene confirms that no smoke is visible, no reports of any injuries; fire alarms inside the building can still be heard from outside. We’ll be asking about the previous alarms; the most recent one was at 7 am today, and there were three yesterday afternoon. Right now, please avoid California SW in the area – it’s blocked by the emergency responders.

10:52 AM: SFD confirms it’s a kitchen fire and it’s out. They’re not commenting on the other recent calls there. They expect California SW to reopen within about 45 minutes.

12:41 PM: A fire engine is back there now on a separate fire-alarm call.

15 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Full response' at West Seattle apartment building at 5949 California SW"

  • Across the street February 16, 2018 (10:40 am)
    I think this is the 3rd time the fire department has been called to this place in 24 hrs. 

    • WSB February 16, 2018 (10:55 am)
      I noted in the story, second call today, three calls yesterday afternoon. It was already on my followup list for today before this happened.

    • Firechaser4 February 16, 2018 (1:09 pm)
      we being there more then 3 time 

  • Morgan Junction Resident February 16, 2018 (10:50 am)
    I walked by there earlier this week and there were three firetrucks and a number of police cars, but there didn’t seem to be any smoke and two of the firetrucks left pretty quickly. Very strange that it keeps happening.

  • Next Door February 16, 2018 (11:08 am)
    This building has been a problem for various reasons from the beginning.  Scary to live next door to a place with constant fire alarms.

  • chemist February 16, 2018 (11:52 am)
    That’s the Footprint/Fauntleroy Lofts microhousing place.  There’s a shared kitchen, but you can also have issues like dorms have with individuals keeping hotplates/toaster ovens in their room and most smoke detectors are ionization-type/easily triggered.  This incident, however, sounds more involved than a false alarm.

  • Fed Up February 16, 2018 (12:12 pm)
    I live in this building. We got a note from management a few days ago, saying that someone is attempting to start fires intentionally. I have come home two days in a row from work with police outside the building. I heard someone say the fire alarm went off five times yesterday. 

    The manager lives on site – you would think they would be doing something about this. I know there are cameras in the building, but they must not be in the right places. I’m sure the fire department is thoroughly pissed. 

    • WSB February 16, 2018 (12:40 pm)
      And right this moment it appears an engine is back.

  • Wendell February 16, 2018 (1:04 pm)
    People living on top of each other and fire alarms going off. Never saw that coming…

  • The guy that has been calling 911 February 16, 2018 (1:08 pm)
    I live in the building and have been the one constantly calling 911, 4 times this week! There have been numerous arson attempts on the fifth floor, which is the floor I live on. There are no cameras in the areas where fires are attempted. Me and my fellow floor mates have actually began using our own cell phones to record the floor to catch the person responsible. The one at 10:30 was a kitchen fire in the common area of floor four. I left so I don’t know what the latest incident is at 12:40. It’s so frequent that the police actually know me by name now and don’t even take my information anymore. I know a lot of tenants are very angry and very scared. The landlords must protect the tenants and do what they can to ensure there safety.

    • WSB February 16, 2018 (1:34 pm)
      Thanks for the added information. We’re following up; if there’s any additional information any residents reading this would want to share, you can also e-mail us, editor@westseattleblog.com – TR

    • West Seattle since 1979 February 16, 2018 (2:37 pm)
      I hope you/they can catch whoever’s doing this.  Scary. 

  • Fed Up February 16, 2018 (1:52 pm)
    Did you contact the manager? Doesn’t he live on the fifth floor? 

    This is getting ridiculous – seriously affecting the quality of life there. 

    • The guy that has been calling 911 February 16, 2018 (2:07 pm)
      Yes we always knock on his door. Trust us it has been very frustrating dealing with this without managements help. We even try to contact his boss but we always get no response. That is why we started using our own personal devices to record the floor. 

  • West Seattle since 1979 February 16, 2018 (2:36 pm)
    “People living on top of each other.”  You mean like in apartments?

